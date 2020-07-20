CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Butkus Award goes to the nation's best linebacker.
Today, one Illini linebacker was named to the watch list.
Soon to be senior Jake Hansen is on the list once again.
This comes after he finished as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award last season.
Hansen earned All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the media and coaches in 2019, a season where he tallied 72 tackles, three and a half sacks, one interception and get this, he led the entire country with seven forced fumbles.
Hansen has eight career forced fumbles which is fourth-most in Illini program history.
