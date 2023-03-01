CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood shared that Jayden Epps had an incident during Tuesday's practice.
The Illini freshman was evaluated on-site and was then taken to Carle Hospital.
Epps stayed at the hospital overnight but has since been released.
Epps has been diagnosed with a concussion. He is currently recovering in Champaign with his parents.
