CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Big Ten is recognizing Illini big man Kofi Cockburn after his dominate performance against Missouri.
The conference named Cockburn the Big Ten Player of the Week.
He tallied 25 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes helping lead Illinois to a 25-point win!
This is the second Big Ten Player of the Week award Cockburn has earned. His last one came back in November of 2019.
