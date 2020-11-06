CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Not only did Ayo Dosunmu withdrew from the NBA Draft and return to campus, but so did Kofi Cockburn.
Today, the Jamaican big man was named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List.
This comes a season after Cockburn was named the 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Last season, he averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds and one block per game.
