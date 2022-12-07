CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's Ryan Walters was named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year.
This comes after his defense ranked in the top 10 nationally in 17 major defensive categories during the regular season.
The Illini defense led the country with 22 interceptions, ranked second in scoring defense and was third in total defense.
