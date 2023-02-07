CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named a top ten candidate for the Jerry West Award.
This honor recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I men's college basketball.
Shannon Jr. has started all 23 games for Illinois and is one of just 14 players nationally to be averaging at least 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.
