CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Now to the men's squad where Terrence Shannon Jr. is earning a few more postseason honors.
The All-Big Ten selection has now been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Teams.
The Illini senior leads the team in scoring and is second in the Big Ten in made free throws with 156.
