CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini start their season with an exhibition game on October 28th.
Today, one of their players received a big time honor.
Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.
He's the only honoree who is not a returning Big Ten player.
