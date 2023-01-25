CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. is getting some national recognition.
Today, he was named to The Athletic's Midseason All-Transfer Team.
Shannon Jr. came to Illinois after spending three seasons with Texas Tech.
So far with the orange and blue he leads the team in minutes played, free throws made, steals and points per game.
