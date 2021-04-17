(WAND-TV) -- After securing a guard in the NCAA transfer portal in Utah's Alfonzo Plummer, senior guard Trent Frazier announced via Instagram and Twitter that he will be returning to the Illini in 2021.
Initially thought to be heading to the NBA or overseas, Frazier will come back to add more depth to a strong team that will need help after the departure of Ayo Dosunmu.
Frazier put up 10.2 PPG, 2.7 RBG, 2.7 APG and shot 40-percent from the field in his senior year campaign.
