CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense is one of the best in the country so far this season and one individual is getting some national recognition.
Junior defensive back Devon Witherspoon has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
This honor is given to the best DB in college football based on performance, athletic ability and character.
According to Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon is the highest graded corner in the nation and is tied for first nationally with 13 forced incompletions.
Witherspoon is one of 12 semifinalists across the country.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.