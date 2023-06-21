CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman held his annual media roundtable Wednesday.
Whitman gave reporters a closer look at the state of Illinois Athletics.
The Illinois AD covered a slew of topics from Big Ten Expansion, NIL and of course the success Illinois had during the 2022-23 season.
Illinois football and men's and women's basketball all qualified for the postseason.
"It was a great year for this program and really allowed us to realize many of the goals we've had for some time here," said Whitman.
But all three of those teams lost their postseason games
"Now we start to think about what are the next steps how do we get not only into the postseason but succeed through the postseason and accomplish those championships goals we have at both the conference and national level," said Whitman.
