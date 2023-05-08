CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The University of Illinois named 12 new members to their Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
This year marks the seventh Hall of Fame class since forming in 2017. It includes two Olympic medalists, members of their sport's national hall of fame, national champions, high professional draft picks, a Super Bowl champion, and a national record holder for more than 70 years.
Below is the 2023 Hall of Fame Class:
Kenny Battle (Basketball, 1988-89)
Al Brosky (Football, 1950-52)
Aja Evans (Track & Field/Olympian, 2008-10)
Nicole Evans Cazley (Softball, 2014-17)
Melissa Fernandez (Gymnastics, 2008-11)
Mike Hebert (Volleyball Coach, 1983-95)
Ken Holtzman (Baseball, 1965)
George Kerr (Track & Field 1958-60)
Rashard Mendenhall (Football, 2005-07)
Thomas Pieters (Golf, 2011-13)
Don Sunderlage (Basketball, 1949-51)
Jack Trudeau (Football, 1983-85)
The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will happen Friday, Sept. 15, at the State Farm Center.
Returning members of the 2023 class will be honored at the home football game against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 16.
