MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- When he first sent out his #HearOurVoiceIllinois video, Maroa-Forsyth senior football player Wade Jostes had about 30 classmates by his side, helping him support his mission.
A little over three days later, his video posted on Twitter now has over 34-thousand views, with hundreds of parents, players and school officials joining the cause to bring back high school sports in Illinois.
"There's over 300-thousand kids who participate in extra-curriculars in the state of Illinois, so obviously this affects a ton of people," Jostes said. "Not just athletes themselves. Like there's the family who would come and watch them play, teachers, administrators, it affects really everyone who has a kid in high school. In our school especially where someone is always involved in something."
Because this movement impacts so many, the #HearOurVoiceIllinois campaign now has made its way all across the state, from rural Illinois to Chicago, all using one simple tool.
"You know, I think we've inspired so many people to speak out on it, not just directly to me, but just putting it out there on a platform and using their voice which is awesome to see," Jostes said. "You know your voice can be used in so many powerful ways. It's why social media is just a great thing sometimes, because we can get a message from rural Illinois all across the state of Illinois which is awesome to see."
Not only have both Illinois Men's Basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood and Illini Football Head Coach Bret Bielema reached out in support of the campaign, but Barstool Sports has also entered the conversation, voicing their support as well.
"You know, at this point, we just want any kind of season we can get," Jostes said. "We know it's not gonna be perfect, we know it's not gonna be how it normally is, but at this point, we just want a season. We want a chance and we want a chance for every sport. You know, we don't want any sports to be left out."
