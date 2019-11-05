CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It'll go in the book as a win, but count on head coach Brad Underwood to light a fire under his young Illinois roster this week in practice after an overtime win over Nicholls State.
The 78-70 opening night victory over the Colonels (KenPom No. 310 in 2018-19) saw the Illini turn the ball over 23 times. That's the number that allowed Nicholls State to erase a second-half lead that was consistently double digits.
Positives of the game included an eye-popping +30 rebound margin, 23 points from Andres Feliz and 21 from Ayo Dosunmu.
290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.