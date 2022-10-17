CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - For the first time since 2002, Illinois football and basketball are both ranked in the AP Top 25 at the same time.
Illinois football is of course ranked 18th after its 26-14 win over Minnesota Saturday.
Monday, the AP College Basketball rankings were unveiled. Illinois will tip off the season ranked 23rd. See the rankings below.
1. North Carolina (47)
2. Gonzaga (12)
3. Houston (1)
4. Kentucky (2)
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech
