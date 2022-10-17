CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - For the first time since 2002, Illinois football and basketball are both ranked in the AP Top 25 at the same time.

Illinois football is of course ranked 18th after its 26-14 win over Minnesota Saturday.

Monday, the AP College Basketball rankings were unveiled. Illinois will tip off the season ranked 23rd. See the rankings below.

1. North Carolina (47)

2. Gonzaga (12)

3. Houston (1)

4. Kentucky (2)

T5. Baylor

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona 

18. Virginia 

19. San Diego State 

20. Alabama

21. Oregon 

22. Michigan 

23. Illinois 

24. Dayton 

25. Texas Tech

Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.  

