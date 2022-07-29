CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season
There are going to be some big time matchups you’ll want to circle on your calendar.
After three games at the State Farm center the team to open the 2022-23 season, the Illini will head to the Sin City for the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas. They’ll face future Big Ten opponent UCLA on November 18th and will then face either Baylor and Virginia on the 20th.
Then on November 29th the Illini will welcome the Syracuse Orange to Champaign for the ACC Big Ten Challenge.
On December 6th the team will take on Texas at Madison Square Garden.
And finally the team will look to defend its McBride Homes Braggin' Rights trophy when it takes on Missouri on December 22nd.
