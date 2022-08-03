CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Basketball has wrapped up summer workouts.
Head coach Brad Underwood said the team has made significant progress the past 12 weeks.
Underwood said he has seen big time growth from the freshman class. That includes Skyy Clark, who was fully cleared from injury last week.
It was a shorter summer for transfer Matthew Mayer. Coach Underwood said Mayer was finishing up his degree at Baylor and was also dealing with some back issues over the summer.
And as college hoops enters the next dead period starting Saturday, Underwood said it is a chance for everyone to take a step back and re-energize for the fall.
