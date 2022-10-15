CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — For the first time since 2019, Illinois football is bowl-eligible.
No. 24 Illinois (6-1, 3-1) took down Minnesota 26-14 for their fifth straight win.
Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries. Brown also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Tommy DeVito, back from an ankle injury that forced him out of last week’s game against Iowa, completed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.
Illinois heads into the bye week before heading to Nebraska on Oct. 29.
