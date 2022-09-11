CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football bounced back in a big way Saturday.
The Illini took down Virginia 24-3. The Orange and Blue were led by a big time performance from the defense.
Despite four offensive turnovers, the defense was able to hold the Cavaliers to just one third down conversion and three points.
The Illini will host Chattanooga on Sep. 22 before Big Ten play kicks into high gear.
