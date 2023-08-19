Illinois' Brad Underwood reflects on trip to Spain

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois men's basketball team has returned from their overseas trip to Spain.
The Illini went a perfect 3-0 in their exhibition games.
Coach Brad Underwood said after a slow start in their first game he was impressed with what the guys showed him. Adding the trip to Madrid was a success in his eyes.
