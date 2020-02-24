CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It wasn't pretty, but if a 12-point win against a Big Ten opponent is labeled as an "off game" that's a sign that things are going well.
Illinois (18-9, 10-6) shot just 39 percent but beat visiting Nebraska comfortably 71-59 on Monday night at the State Farm Center.
The Illini lost a double-digit lead over the Huskers (7-20, 2-14) in the first half but carried a six-point lead into the break thanks to Trent Frazier, who hit a 3-pointer and then with moments left in the half connected on a 65-foot prayer that got the crowd re-energized.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu once again led the way for the Illini with a game-high 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Five Illini in all finished with double figures and they cruised past Nebraska thanks to dominant night on the glass and 14 second-chance points. Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn posted yet another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Up next for Illinois is a Thursday trip up I-57 to play Northwestern.