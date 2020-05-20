Illinois strength and conditioning coach Jim Davis has a solution for every athlete craving competition and a way to improve him or herself.
It's the first-ever 100% online power lifting competition through his organization Good Athlete Project. It's called Powerlifting Nationals 2020 and registration is underway.
Whether high school, college or any age beyond, there is a division for any life phase.
Mark Pearson reports on the ins and outs of the competition, plus how Davis hopes the sport will grow in the future thanks to its many benefits for athletes of all ages.
Information: https://www.goodathleteproject.com/powerliftingnationals
