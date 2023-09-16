Illinois commits five turnovers, falls to Penn State 30-13

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After giving up 62 points in two games, there was a lot of pressure on the Illinois defense.
But against (7) Penn State, it was the other side of the ball that was a cause for concern.
Illinois turned the ball over five times against the Nittany Lions in a 30-13 loss. Four of those turnovers were interceptions from quarterback Luke Altmyer. Altmyer completed 15 of 28 passes for 163 yards.
John Paddock replaced Altmyer and was 10 of 16 for 129 yards with a touchdown.
Illinois returns to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23 to round its non-conference schedule. The Illini will host Florida Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. CT.
