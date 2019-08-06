CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Media Day at Memorial Stadium was a mix of the familar and the new.
Returning receivers like Dominic Stampley joked around with newcomers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney, each of which transferred to Illinois from USC this offseason.
[VIDEO: NEW FACES ABOUND AT ILLINI MEDIA DAY]
Highly touted freshmen like quarterback Isaiah Williams, defensive back Marquez Beason and linebacker Shammond Cooper -- barely removed from their high school proms -- brushed shoulders with fifth year seniors like Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown, who was married a year ago.
In this report from WAND's Gordon Voit go behind the scenes plus hear from Brown, Williams, Imatorbhebhe and Sidney.