CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini hosted Chattanooga in the first ever Thursday night game at Memorial Stadium.
But more history was made during the game.
For the fifth straight game, Illinois running back Chase Brown rushed for over 100 yards. This is the first time in the history of Illini football that a player has done that.
Tommy DeVito was efficient through the air as well. He went 23/31 for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
The defense was stellar. They only allowed the Mocs to gain 142 total yards while turning them over twice.
This is the first time since September 12, 2015 that Illinois has shutout an opponent.
The Illini will now return to Big Ten play. They'll play at Wisconsin on October 1.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.