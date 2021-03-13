Illinois defeats Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, will face Ohio State tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAND) -- The Illini are headed to the Big Ten Tournament Finals for the first time since 2008.
Illinois defeated Iowa today at Lucas Oil Stadium, 82-71 to advance.
The Illini took the lead with 14:03 remaining in the first half and stayed in the lead the rest of the way.
Illinois was led by big man Kofi Cockburn who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Hawkeye All-American Luka Garza certainly lived up to the hype. He ended with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
It was the Illini defense that made things difficult for Iowa today. Illinois forced the Hawkeyes into 12 turnovers.
The Illini also outrebounded Iowa, 42-35.
With the win, Illinois advances to their first Big Ten Tournament Finals game since 2008. The Illini and Ohio State are scheduled to tip-off tomorrow afternoon at 2:30pm.
