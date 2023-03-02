CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini hosted Michigan in their final regular season home game.
During senior night, Illinois honored both Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr. before the game.
The Illini were led by Mayer who scored a team-high 24 points while Shannon Jr. tallied 21.
Freshman Ty Rodgers played significant minutes off the bench. He played 33 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds and scored 14 points.
With the 91-87 double overtime win, Illinois earned their 20th victory of the season. This is the fourth straight season that the Illini have hit that 20 win mark.
Illinois will finish their regular season on Sunday when they travel to take on Purdue.
