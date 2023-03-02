Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. Rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.