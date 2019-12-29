CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- In their final non-conference game of the regular season, the Illini took down North Carolina A&T, 95-64.
Illinois was firing on all cylinders.
Ten players scored including four players scoring 11 or more points.
As a team, the Illini shot just under 53% from the field while being 11-26 from beyond the arc.
Alan Griffin had 18 points off the bench and Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 26 points.
Illinois will now look ahead to Michigan State.
The Illini and Spartans will face off on January 2 at 7:00pm in East Lansing.