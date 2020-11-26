CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) --The Illini were all over Chicago State early and often Thursday in their second game of the season.
Defensively they held the cougars to 27.8% shooting and offensively five players on Illinois scored in double digits.
Big man Kofi Cockburn outscored the entire Chicago State team with 11 rebounds and Ayo Dosunmo scored 22 points in the win!
Freshmen Andre Curbelo also gave the team a spark with 18 points off the bench.
The Illini are Now 2-0 and will face Ohio on Friday at noon.
