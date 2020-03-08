CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- A four seed in the Big Ten Tournament was on the line as Illinois hosted Iowa on senior night.
Special moment before the game for the Underwood family.
Four seniors in all were honored.
The Illini led by as many as 16 but it all came down to an inbounds play with 1.6 seconds left.
U of I led by 2 when Luka Garza who had a game-high 28 points had a shot for the win but Kofi Cockburn saved the day with a block which sealed the victory.
Illinois defeated Iowa, 78-76 and will be the four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.