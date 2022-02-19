EAST LANSING, MI (WAND) -- The Illini responded to Head Coach Brad Underwood's challenge after the Rutger's game to play harder.
Illinois battled in the Breslin Center and earned a 79-74 win.
This is the Illini's first win at Michigan State since 2015.
After a struggling night shooting from beyond the arc at Rutgers, Illinois went 8-27 from downtown. Jacob Grandison went 6-10 from three-point territory and tallied 24 points in the game.
Kofi Cockburn was dominant as well. The Illini big man went 10-15 from the field including going 7-9 from the free throw line totaling a game-high 27 points.
Illinois outrebounded the Spartans 38-36.
The Illini are now tied for first in the Big Ten Conference with Purdue at 12-4 in conference play.
Illinois will welcome Ohio State to Champaign on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.