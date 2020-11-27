CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have cruised through their first two games winning by 62 and 59.
Today's game was a different story, as Illinois went down to the wire with Ohio.
The Illini led 35-34 at halftime but the Bobcats went on a run to start the second half.
Ohio led 49-41 with 13:47 to go in the game.
That's when Illinois started to rally back. They tied it at 53 with a Kofi Cockburn dunk.
Then it was knotted at 71 when Ohio's Jason Preston finds Dwight Wilson for the easy two. The Bobcats up two with 46 seconds left.
The Illini would answer. Trent Frazier kicks it out to Da'Monte Williams who buries a three with 34 seconds left. Illinois up one.
The Bobcats wouldn't go away. Preston hits a tough shot. He had a game-high 31 points and Ohio goes up by one with 7.7 seconds left.
But Illinois has one of the best closers in all of college basketball. Ayo Dosunmu gets the ball and goes coast to coast. His layup is no good but he's fouled with 2.3 seconds left. He buries both free throws. He ended with 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Illini go back up by one.
Ohio had one last chance but Frazier stole the inbounds pass and was fouled.
The Illini escape with a 77-75 win.
