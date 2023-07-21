CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois head softball coach Tyra Perry is staying in Champaign.
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced the program has extended Perry's contract through 2027.
Perry was the first black female head coach to lead a Big Ten Softball program.
In eight seasons with the Orange and Blue, Perry has an overall record of 243-166 and has led her squads to four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.