CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- In just over three weeks, the Illini men's basketball team will play their first regular season game of the fall.
The orange and blue will be led by head coach Brad Underwood and that won't be changing any time soon.
Today, U of I Athletics Director Josh Whitman announced an extension with Underwood that would have him under contract through the 2026-2027 season.
"It was just four years ago that we brought Coach Underwood here with the vision he and I shared of returning Illinois Basketball to national prominence, and he has delivered," Whitman said.
Under this proposed contract, Underwood will move into the top 10 nationally for his annual compensation.
"Before I get to basketball, on behalf of my wife Susan and our children, it is important I mention how thankful we are for how the U of I community has embraced our family," Underwood said. "People make the place, and everyone in Champaign has helped make this not just where we live, but home."
The agreement is pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees who will meet on September 23rd.
