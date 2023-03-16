DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) - This season had its share of ups and downs for Illinois basketball.
That trend continued in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 9 seeded Illini fell to No. 8 seeded Arkansas 73-63.
Illinois trailed for the large majority of the game. The Illini found themselves behind as many as 17 points. Second-half surges from both Terrence Shannon Jr. and RJ Melendez helped cut the deficit to five points.
But every time Illinois made Arkansas sweat a little, the Razorbacks had an answer.
Illinois had a costly 17 turnovers. The biggest one coming from Coleman Hawkins with 1:36 to go. That turnover led to a layup from Ricky Council IV which extended the Razorback lead back to seven.
Illinois trip in the NCAA Tournament was once again a short one. The Illini have not advanced to the second weekend since 2005.
