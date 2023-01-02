TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- Close losses have been the story of the 2022 season for the Illini.
And that is exactly how the season ended. Illinois fell to Mississippi State 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Despite some key opt-outs, the Illini defense stood tall for the first three quarters. The Illini had a 10-3 lead going into the fourth. But in that final frame, the defense started to break.
The Bulldogs scored 16 unanswered points including a go-ahead field goal with four seconds left.
Illinois ends the 2022 season with a record of 8-5. Their best finish in 15 years.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
