CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- In Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Wisconsin (2-3) and Illinois (2-5), the Badgers put up 491 total offensive yards. The Illini put up 93, leading to a 24-0 loss for head coach Bret Bielema and his squad.
The Illini went 1-12 on third downs, as both quarterbacks Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski weren't able to get in a groove against an overwhelming Badger defense.
Illinois only gained 93 total yards on offense while Wisconsin rushed 61 times for 391 yards.
The Illini are now 2-5 this season as they approach their first bye week. Illinois will return to action on October 23rd at Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.