DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV)-- The University of Illinois announced additional hires today to their 2021 football coaching staff.
One such hire is Tank Wright, the new Fighting Illini Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.
Throughout my career, I have witnessed the growth and development of young men in their college careers that put them on a path of success," new Head Coach Bret Bielema said. "Tank Wright was someone who stood out to me immediately in relating and motivating people to places they have never been. He captivates their hearts and mind in new ways of thinking and training to be the best them. We are excited about the balance and integrity he will lead our strength and conditioning program while also building a foundation of work ethic and demeanor to Join the Fight."
Wright comes to Illinois after serving seven seasons on the strength and conditioning staffs at Arkansas and Michigan while serving as the defensive line coach at Army West Point during the 2020 season.
In addition to Wright, Bielema also added Mark Taurisani as the program's new Chief of Staff.
