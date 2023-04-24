CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- While the spring season for Illini football just ended they are already announcing a schedule change for the fall.
Illinois' game at home against Nebraska will now be played Friday night on October 6, 2023.
The game will kick off in prime time at Memorial Stadium. Kick off time will be announced later this spring.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
