CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois football wrapped up their third week of spring practice yesterday. In their ninth practice they had their second live scrimmage which Coach Bielema said he likes what he has seen in those games.
Heading into this week leading up to the annual Orange and Blue spring game they will be working on situational awareness, while also continuing to build communication on both sides of the ball.
Bielema added that all four QBs have taken snaps with the first team and second team players ahead of the spring game which kicks off on April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
