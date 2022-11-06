CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- After falling to Michigan State at home, 23-15, the Illini knew they would drop in the rankings.
In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Illinois is ranked 21.
The Illini will look to regroup this week before hosting Purdue on Saturday at 11:00 AM.
