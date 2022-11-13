CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois football has fallen out of the AP Top 25.
It comes after Illinois' heartbreaking 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday. It was their second straight home loss.
Illinois will head to Ann Arbor on Saturday to take on Michigan.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.