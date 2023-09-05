LAWRENCE, Kan. (WAND) - Illinois Football is ready to face Kansas in prime time on Friday.
The Illini will face the Jayhawks at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Night games are something that head coach Bret Bielema has emphasized since he arrived at Illinois.
It will be the first time in program history that the Illini started their season with back-to-back night games.
