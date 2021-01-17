Illinois Football returns two more defensive players for 2021
Evan Abramson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Criminal justice reform bill headed to Governor's office after passing Illinois House, Senate
- Decatur man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after shots fired at Gas Depot
- Region 5 to enter Tier 1 mitigations
- Police: Macon man arrested in Indiana for kidnapping, other serious charges
- Quick-thinking Florida waitress saves boy from abusive parents
- Macon Co. Board votes to allow limited bar and restaurant capacity, limit health department's authority
- Officials: Macon County Board's decision to allow limited indoor dining won't change City of Decatur's rules
- Suspected meth dealer arrested in Springfield
- Decatur man described as 'manipulative pedophile' to spend decades behind bars
- Illinois Correctional Officer arrested for forgery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.