ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WAND) - Illinois football is looking to over several obstacles as they take on No. 3 Michigan at the Big House Saturday.
Illinois may be without their best player, Heisman candidate Chase Brown. The Illini running back left in the final quarter of the 31-24 loss to Purdue last Saturday.
Illinois will also be playing with a heavy heart as head coach Bret Bielema is dealing with the passing of his mother.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 11 a.m.
