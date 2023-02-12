CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Mark your calendar's, Illinois football has announced a date for its 2023 Spring Game.
The Spring Game will be under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 20.
The game is free for the public. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.