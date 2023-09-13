CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football is preparing for Week 3 against Penn State.
Through two games the Illini defense has not played up to its standards.
Illinois gave up 28 to Toledo during week one and 34 to Kansas during week two.
But Bret Bielema is not pushing the panic button. Bielema this week said he understands that it is a transition. Of course, Aaron Henry is still getting acclimated to the position and dealing with losing a lot of key players to the NFL.
Illinois and Penn State will kick things off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
