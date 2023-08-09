CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Training camp continues for Illinois Football.
One of the big questions on everyone's mind? How is the secondary going to look?
The Illini lost a trio of defensive backs to the NFL including first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith.
But as guys like Xavier Scott and Taz Nicholson step into bigger roles, they said they are ready because of what guys like Witherspoon taught them.
"Devon was a great practice player," said Nicholson. "Everyday in practice he was the same guy. Just being the same guy in practice to the younger guys, continuing to fly around practice no matter what session it is."
Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball. Josh McCray and Reggie Love III on the Doak Walker Award Preseason watch list. The award goes to the most outstanding running back in college football.
Reggie Love III
- Played in all 13 games with one start at running back in 2022
- 72 carries for 329 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 2022
Josh McCray
- Battled injuries, seeing the field just four times last season.
- 112 carries for 549 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as a freshman in 2021
