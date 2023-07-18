CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- We are less than 50 days away until the kick off of the first Illinois football game on the season.
Heading into the 2023 season the Illini have a new play caller on the defensive side of the ball and have implemented his way of play back in spring ball.
During the off season while the players are getting game ready the coaches are also doing their part in bettering the X's and O's.
The Illini kick off their season on Saturday September 2nd at home against Toledo.
